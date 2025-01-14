3 Tri-State deaths in past 2 weeks being investigated as hypothermia-related amid freezing temperatures

CINCINNATI — As temperatures in the Tri-State continue to dive into the single digits Tuesday night, reports show three people in the Cincinnati area may have died from hypothermia within the last two weeks.

According to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office, a Norwood man died Tuesday due to possible hypothermia. This man's identity has not been released. His death adds to at least two other possible weather-related deaths this month.

Officials are investigating two deaths that occurred during last week's snow as possible hypothermia deaths.

Susie Couch, 94, was reported missing from her Franklin, Ohio home on Jan. 5. The Warren County Sheriff's Office announced on social media post one day later she was found dead near her residence.

Joe Wooley, an 83-year-old man in Lincoln Heights, also reportedly died on his front porch. The coroner's office suspected his death may be due to hypothermia as well.

WCPO took questions about hypothermia to UC Medical Center emergency doctor Robert Thomas, who said there are signs to look out for.

"Hypothermia just refers to a low body temperature, which commonly can happen with cold exposure," Thomson said. "If you're having skin-like color changes — your skin is turning black, purple, blue and gray, that would also be a reason to seek medical attention. Or if you're with someone that's been out in the cold and they're kind of more confused or sleepy than normal or they are complaining of a bad headache and that's something atypical for them."

Warming shelters are open in both Ohio and Kentucky as the area is expected to have continued freezing temperatures.