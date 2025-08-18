ISP: Cincinnati woman arrested after driving intoxicated on the wrong side of I-74

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police strategically collided with an alleged intoxicated driver early Sunday morning after she was driving on the wrong side of the highway, according to a press release from ISP.

ISP said multiple troopers patrolling I-74 at around 1 a.m. Sunday morning heard a Dearborn County Sheriff's Office dispatch for the driver of a 2020 Toyota Camry heading west in the eastbound lanes of I-74 near the Indiana and Ohio state line.

Multiple callers on the highway were reporting the driver, identified as 35-year-old Erin Dowers of Cincinnati, ISP said.

ISP Trooper Brian Weigel was able to spot Dowers heading west in the eastbound lanes and positioned his vehicle in front of hers, the press release says.

Dowers instead drove into the median to avoid Weigel's vehicle, but the two cars collided at a low speed, ISP said. Despite this, Dowers continued to drive west past Weigel and a second trooper then helped stop the vehicle, ISP said.

ISP said an investigation determined Dowers was intoxicated; she has been arrested and was taken to the Dearborn County jail. She has been charged with operating while intoxicated and reckless driving, ISP said.