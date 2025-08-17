OSHP: 88-year-old woman dead after head-on crash in Warren County

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — An 88-year-old woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Warren County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said.

OSHP said troopers responded to Dixie Highway south of Manchester Road in Franklin Township just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

After investigating, OSHP found that an 88-year-old woman was driving a 2005 Buick LaCrosse northeast on Dixie Highway while a 60-year-old woman was driving a 2015 Kia Sedona southwest on Dixie Highway. The 88-year-old woman went left of center and crossed the double yellow line, striking the Kia Sedona head-on.

The 88-year-old woman, identified as Juanita Sebastian, was transported to Atrium Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, OSHP said.

The driver of the Kia Sedona, as well as her passenger, were transported to Kettering Health Middletown with non-life-threatening injuries.

OSHP said the crash remains under investigation.

OSHP was assisted by the Middletown Police Department, the Warren County Sheriff's Office, Middletown Fire and EMS and others.