Extreme cold is here and sticks around for a while

Waking up this morning you can already feel it. The arctic blast is here. A Cold Weather Advisory is officially in effect and will stay in effect until Wednesday at 10 a.m. This is because air temperatures struggle to reach the teens for highs and wind chills will be in the negatives for several hours in a row.
Wind Chills for a lot of our day today, not just the early morning hours, could dip down to -15 to -20°. This is because winds are going to be gusting close to 20mph at times. No school today, thankfully, but if you're heading out to any outdoor events today for MLK Day, please wear lots of layers.
While it will be sunny all day temperatures this afternoon get to the mid teens if we're lucky.At the warmest, it will be feeling close to 0 this afternoon.
THIS MORNING
Dangerous cold
Feels like -20° to -10°
Low: 3
TODAY
Sunny
Stays Very Cold
High: 14
TONIGHT
Dangerous Cold
Feels like -20° to -10°
Low: 5
TUESDAY
Sunny
Still Very Cold
High: 15
