Extreme cold is here and sticks around for a while

Waking up this morning you can already feel it. The arctic blast is here. A Cold Weather Advisory is officially in effect and will stay in effect until Wednesday at 10 a.m. This is because air temperatures struggle to reach the teens for highs and wind chills will be in the negatives for several hours in a row.

WCPO - Brandon Spinner Cold Weather Advisory

Wind Chills for a lot of our day today, not just the early morning hours, could dip down to -15 to -20°. This is because winds are going to be gusting close to 20mph at times. No school today, thankfully, but if you're heading out to any outdoor events today for MLK Day, please wear lots of layers.

While it will be sunny all day temperatures this afternoon get to the mid teens if we're lucky.At the warmest, it will be feeling close to 0 this afternoon.

THIS MORNING

Dangerous cold

Feels like -20° to -10°

Low: 3

TODAY

Sunny

Stays Very Cold

High: 14

TONIGHT

Dangerous Cold

Feels like -20° to -10°

Low: 5

TUESDAY

Sunny

Still Very Cold

High: 15

