Hamilton County will host 2nd annual veterans event with free resources at Sawyer Point

CINCINNATI — Hamilton County is lending a helping hand to thousands of veterans this Saturday.

Sawyer Point will become a one-stop shop Aug. 23, with over 80 free resources for veterans, focusing on career and employment, health and wellness, education, financial counseling and legal services.

"You know, never again will another group of veterans leave others behind," said Scott Crowley, Hamilton County Recorder.

Crowley is a Marine Corps veteran. He said he attended the first annual event at Great American Ballpark last year, witnessing more than 3,000 veterans get the help they needed.

"I talked to many, many veterans that day, and the one thing that we like to do is to talk about our service with each other," Crowley said.

While Crowley's office is responsible for deeds and mortgage, it also offers veteran services like an ID card and DD214 (a certificate of release or discharge from active duty).

Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reece said the annual event was formed after our Homefront investigation showed how many of the county's 40,000 veterans weren't receiving services — despite the public money available.

"The idea really came about, there was (a Homefront) report that came out that showed that Veterans Services weren't necessarily helping that many veterans," Reece said.

Reece said this hits close to home since her late grandfather was a Navy veteran.

"It is hard to navigate when you come back, and he would be proud that I'm doing this as his granddaughter, that I'm hopefully helping to make it easier for other veterans," Reece said.

She is inviting families to come out and enjoy the free food trucks and resources from 2-10 p.m. Saturday at Sawyer Point.

"There will be people that you can talk to, to talk you through that to talk you through the process," Reece said.

Reece and Crowley said it's a time for veterans to connect and receive direct help.

"It's just critically important to show the veterans that they are appreciated and to bring all the resources here and to one location for them," Crowley said.

More information can be found here.