Warming centers open in the Tri-State during bitter cold temps

CINCINNATI — Temperatures are taking a massive dip and it has facilities all across the Tri-State opening their doors to keep people safe and warm.

Many warming centers will stay open until temperatures get back above freezing.

'One Way Church' in Batavia is now a safe haven for those in need of shelter from the cold.

Right now they're housing more than a dozen people who would've been stranded in the weather and they said they'll do so until Saturday.

Select YMCA and Salvation Army locations are serving as warming centers across Cincinnati including some Hamilton County public libraries.

The Over-the-Rhine Recreation Center on Republic Street is open from 6:15 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. from Jan. 6 to Jan. 10.

The David and Rebecca Barron Center for Men on Gest Street in Queensgate is also available as a warming shelter.

In Northern Kentucky, there's an emergency shelter open on West 13th Street in Covington.

St. Paul's Episcopal Church on Court Street in Newport is available and if you call the Welcome House in Boone County they may be able to get you setup with a hotel room.