Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after truck overturned during guardrail work on Lawrenceburg Ferry Road

Rob Peiper
PETERSBURG, Ky. — One man is dead and another suffered serious injuries after an incident at a construction site near Petersburg, Ky., according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said crews with Road Safety Systems LLC were working on installing guardrails in the 2400 block of Lawrenceburg Ferry Road. Deputies were dispatched at around 7:07 p.m. Thursday night after reports of an industrial accident at the site, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said 42-year-old Robert Kinsella, of Hopewell Junction, New York, was operating a 2013 Freightliner M21 with a rear-mounted post driver equipped. While Kinsella was operating the vehicle from its rear control panel, the truck backed over an embankment and overturned, pinning him.

The truck also hit a second worker, a 42-year-old man from Mt. Sterling, Ky.

Kinsella was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second man was airlifted to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. That man is currently hospitalized in "stable condition with serious but non-life-threatening injuries," the sheriff's office said.

According to the sheriff's office, it's currently unclear why the truck backed over the embankment.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the incident.

