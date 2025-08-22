Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton County

Actions

Police: Seven children aged 6 to 15 break into, vandalize event venue at Greenhills Country Club

vandalism.png
Greenhills Police Department
vandalism.png
Posted
and last updated

GREENHILLS, Ohio — Molloy's on the Green, at the Greenhills Country Club, was vandalized in July by multiple children, according to the Greenhills Police Department.

Police said the alleged break-in happened on July 31.

Inside the event venue, the children shattered dinnerware items and custom decorations, police said. They also overturned tables and chairs, broke pictures and light fixtures and shattered multiple windows, according to police.

greenhill van.png

Police said seven juveniles were identified as being involved by officers.

Police said following an investigation, police have charged two 12-year-old children and one 11-year-old child with breaking and entering. A 15-year-old child has also been charged with criminal trespass.

A 6-year-old child and two 9-year-old children who police said were there at the time were not charged.

All of the children have been released to their parents and the ones charged are awaiting court dates in Hamilton County Juvenile Court, police said.

Morning Rush

More local news:
Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after truck overturned at construction site Coroner: 1 dead after crash on Wooster Pike in Columbia Township French Crust Bistro, founded by Chef Jean-Robert de Cavel, closing this weekend

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.