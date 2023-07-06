Medical helicopter responds to crash on southbound I-75 in Monroe

MONROE, Ohio — A medical helicopter has responded to a crash that shut down southbound I-75 in Monroe Thursday afternoon.
Monroe police said they were called to a crash on I-75 near SR-63 at around 3:30 p.m. All lanes were shut down for around one hour, with three lanes reopening at around 4:30 p.m.
At this time, it is unclear how many vehicles are involved as well as the extent of anyone's injuries. Police said on social media that a medical helicopter landed on the interstate in response to the crash.
WCPO has a crew going to the scene and will update this story with more information when it is available.
READ MORE
Driver, passenger dead after two-vehicle crash in Monroe
Monroe residents calling city's dispatch for fire, EMS might see delays
OSHP: Man dies after head-on crash with concrete mixer