Medical helicopter responds to crash on southbound I-75 in Monroe

MONROE, Ohio — A medical helicopter has responded to a crash that shut down southbound I-75 in Monroe Thursday afternoon.

Monroe police said they were called to a crash on I-75 near SR-63 at around 3:30 p.m. All lanes were shut down for around one hour, with three lanes reopening at around 4:30 p.m.

At this time, it is unclear how many vehicles are involved as well as the extent of anyone's injuries. Police said on social media that a medical helicopter landed on the interstate in response to the crash.

WCPO has a crew going to the scene and will update this story with more information when it is available.

READ MORE

Driver, passenger dead after two-vehicle crash in Monroe

Monroe residents calling city's dispatch for fire, EMS might see delays

OSHP: Man dies after head-on crash with concrete mixer