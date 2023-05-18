City: Monroe residents calling city's dispatch for fire, EMS might now see delays in service

MONROE, Ohio — The City of Monroe's dispatch center will no longer be the fastest way to reach fire and EMS personnel in the event of an emergency, the city announced on social media on Thursday.

According to a post on the City of Monroe's Facebook page, Monroe's fire and EMS services has switched dispatching centers to Butler County Communications. In the past, the city's communication center dispatched all police, fire and EMS calls within the city.

Residents in Monroe who may be used to dialing the city's dispatch center in emergencies will need to instead call 911 for the fastest response, the city said.

"If you have used a direct line to Monroe Dispatch in the past for fire and EMS service, please stop immediately as this will delay our services to you," reads the Facebook post on the city's page.

Instead, residents should call 911, which will connect them to the Butler County Communications Center for the dispatch.

The city did not reference police services in the post, so it's unclear whether officer response time is affected or if the impact is solely on fire and EMS.