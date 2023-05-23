Watch Now
OSHP: Man dies after head-on crash with concrete mixer

Posted at 11:35 AM, May 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-23 11:35:06-04

MONROE, Ohio — A man has died after a head-on crash with a concrete mixer on Greentree Road in Monroe, Ohio on Monday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 82-year-old William Mapes was driving his 2003 Toyota Camry west on Greentree Road. His vehicle traveled left of the center line and hit the driver of a 2013 Phoenix concrete mixer head-on, OSHP said.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. Monday morning, according to investigators.

Mapes was taken to Atrium Medical Center where he died from his injuries, OSHP said.

The driver of the cement mixer was not injured in the crash, officials said.

