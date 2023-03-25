Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsButler CountyMonroe

Actions

Driver, passenger dead after Saturday afternoon two-vehicle crash in Monroe

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Ohio_State_Highway_Patrol_car.jpg
Posted at 6:40 PM, Mar 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-25 18:40:18-04

MONROE, Ohio — Two people are dead following a Saturday afternoon crash in Monroe, Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Around 12:31 p.m. Saturday, a 30-year-old woman driving a Cadillac Escalade was traveling eastbound on State Route 63 when she struck a Chevrolet Equinox driven by Jacob Baker, 38. OSHP said Baker was attempting to turn west onto State Route 63 from Yankee Road.

Baker was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, 65-year-old Charles Taylor Junior, was transported to Atrium Medical Center where he died.

OSHP is continuing to investigate the crash.

READ MORE:
UC students rally for pedestrian safety after fatal crashes near campus
OSHP: Hamilton County has third-highest fatal crash count in Ohio
Friends, family of Taylor High School grad who died in fatal crash petition officials for change

Watch Live:

Replay: WCPO 9 News at 6PM

More local news:
Woodward High School hosts the second annual CPS All-Star Showcase Less than 8,000 without power due to high winds around Tri-State Middletown man accused of placing dead Hamilton woman in car gets $1M bond

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 on your favorite streaming device.