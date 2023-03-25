Driver, passenger dead after Saturday afternoon two-vehicle crash in Monroe

MONROE, Ohio — Two people are dead following a Saturday afternoon crash in Monroe, Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Around 12:31 p.m. Saturday, a 30-year-old woman driving a Cadillac Escalade was traveling eastbound on State Route 63 when she struck a Chevrolet Equinox driven by Jacob Baker, 38. OSHP said Baker was attempting to turn west onto State Route 63 from Yankee Road.

Baker was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, 65-year-old Charles Taylor Junior, was transported to Atrium Medical Center where he died.

OSHP is continuing to investigate the crash.

READ MORE:

UC students rally for pedestrian safety after fatal crashes near campus

OSHP: Hamilton County has third-highest fatal crash count in Ohio

Friends, family of Taylor High School grad who died in fatal crash petition officials for change