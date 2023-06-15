Taylor Swift Eras Tour setlist: Here's what you can expect when the superstar comes to Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Taylor Swift's two sold out shows at Paycor Stadium are more than two weeks away but the superstar's performance is already top of mind for the Tri-State.

From reports of thousands of ticket-less fans showing up outside the stadiums, to people getting amnesia after seeing her show, Swift's arrival in the Queen City is going to be a big deal.

If you're one of the lucky ones with tickets or a Swiftie hoping to catch a glimpse of the show on June 30 and July 1, here's what you can expect to hear in her setlist.

Swift's show is a three-hour long experience that takes fans through her immensely successful career with nearly 50 songs off her albums "Lover," "Fearless," "Evermore," "Reputation," "Speak Now," "Red," "Folklore," "1989" and of course, "Midnights."

Here's Swift's setlist from her most recent show at Detroit's Ford Field:



"Miss Americana & the Heartbreak" "Cruel Summer" "The Man" "You Need to Calm Down" "Lover" "The Archer" "Fearless" "You Belong With Me" "Love Story" "'Tis the Damn Season" "Willow" "Marjorie" "Champagne Problems" "Tolerate It" "...Ready for It?" "Delicate" "Don't Blame Me" "Look What You Made Me Do" "Enchanted" "22" "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" "I Knew You Were Trouble" "All too Well" "The 1" "Betty" "The Last Great American Dynasty" "August" "Illicit Affairs" "My Tears Ricochet" "Cardigan" "Style" "Blank Space" "Shake It Off" "Wildest Dreams" "Bad Blood" "All You Had to Do Was Stay" "Breathe" "Lavender Haze" "Anti-Hero" "Midnight Rain" "Vigilante S***" "Bejeweled" "Mastermind" "Karma"

The setlist for such a large production can't change too much but that doesn't stop Swift from giving her fans a few surprises.

On various stops along her tour so far, she is known to switch between songs "The 1" and "Invisible String."

There are also a few surprise songs toward the end of the set before she transitions into her "Midnights" era. For example, at her opening show in Glendale, Arizona back in March, Swift played "Mirrorball" and "Tim McGraw." But during one of her sold out nights in Nashville, she played "Sparks Fly" and "Teardrops On My Guitar."

According to Billboard, these are some of the surprise songs Swift has played so far: "This Is Me Trying," "State of Grace," "Our Song," "Snow on the Beach," "Cowboy Like Me," "White Horse," "Sad Beautiful Tragic," "Ours," "Death By A Thousand Cuts," "Clean," "Speak Now," "Treacherous," "The Great War," "You're on Your Own, Kid," "Mad Woman," "Mean," "Wonderland," "You're Not Sorry," "A Place in This World," "Today Was a Fairytale" and "Begin Again."

Click here to read the full list.

If you are one of the thousands still hoping for tickets, click here to learn about how Capital One and the Kenwood Towne Centre could have the key to fulfill your Wildest Dreams.

