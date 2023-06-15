Do you want to see Taylor Swift for free at Paycor Stadium? Here's what you need to do

CINCINNATI — Are you desperate to see Taylor Swift but can't afford the ridiculous prices for seats on ticket resale websites?

The Kenwood Towne Centre may be able to help.

Four lucky fans can win a pair of (2) free tickets to her shows at Paycor Stadium in June and July.

The giveaway is happening from June 20 through June 23 at the Capital One Café at the Kenwood Towne Centre. Everyone is eligible, not just Capital One customers.

Here's what you need to do:

You need to use your phone to scan a QR code printed on café signage or ambassador lanyards. Only one entry is allowed per person. Giveaway organizers said two winners will be selected at random for each show.

If you win, you will be notified via email and the tickets will be digitally transferred to you.

It's that simple!

Cincinnati is just weeks away from the superstar's two massive sold out shows at Paycor Stadium and fans who have been trying to get last-minute tickets know all too well that resale tickets will cost thousands of dollars.

Chauncey Joyce, a self-proclaimed Swiftie and assistant professor of finance at UC, said trying to get tickets is a headache for fans.

“It's a huge frustration for Taylor Swift fans, especially the true Swifties out there,” Joyce said. “It’s an issue I think Taylor has addressed, Ticketmaster is trying to address, but I still think there's a lot of room for improvements to make sure that the right fans get to go to her concerts.”

If you try other ways to get tickets, keep in mind that there are a lot of scammers out there.

The Better Business Bureau said to look for ticket resellers that have a consumer protection policy. They also recommend paying with a credit card. If resellers ask for an unusual form of payment, such as gift cards or wiring money, it’s a red flag they may be a scammer.

If you don't win, that's okay! Fans should also keep their eyes open — more tickets may become available.

Ticketmaster may release tickets in the days leading up to the concert. According to Ticketmaster’s website, additional seats may be released that were previously held. The company says when events are very popular, seats with obstructed views may even become available for purchase.

Better Business Bureau suggests checking resale sites as it gets closer to the date of the concert, as it’s likely sellers will drop the prices the closer it is to the show.

Good luck Swifties!

READ MORE

Taylor Swift fans in the Tri-State on the hunt for tickets to Eras Tour at Paycor Stadium

Taylor Swift ticket trouble: some re-sellers backing out at last minute

Ticketmaster crashes as Taylor Swift fans try to get Cincinnati concert tickets