Taylor Swift fans in the Tri-State on the hunt for tickets to Eras Tour at Paycor Stadium

CINCINNATI — Are you ready for it? Just a few weeks out from Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert at Paycor Stadium, fans who have been trying to get last-minute tickets know all too well that resale tickets will cost thousands of dollars.

Chauncey Joyce, a self-proclaimed Swiftie and assistant professor of finance at UC, said trying to get tickets is a headache for fans.

“It's a huge frustration for Taylor Swift fans, especially the true Swifties out there,” Joyce said. “It’s an issue I think Taylor has addressed, Ticketmaster is trying to address, but I still think there's a lot of room for improvements to make sure that the right fans get to go to her concerts.”

Mackenzie Fugett is an adoptive and foster mom of five. She said she's bonded with her two daughters over Taylor Swift, and she's tried everything to get tickets.

“Have literally tried every avenue to get tickets. I mean you name it — entering contests or searching daily on Twitter and Facebook," Fugett said.

She was waitlisted back in November when trying to buy tickets from Ticketmaster. Tickets on resale sites like Vivid Seats, Stub Hub and Seat Geek aren't cheap.

“I have two daughters and to spend $1,500 a ticket just isn't feasible for us,” she said.

She's witnessed scammers firsthand. Fugett's biggest advice to fellow Swifties also looking for tickets is “(not to) buy from anyone off social media unless you know them.”

“I think scammers have gotten really smart and they know what to say and what to do. As I’ve messaged different people, I’ve kind of learned like you have to just be very, very careful,” Fugett said.

And if it sounds too good to be true, it's probably a scam.

The Better Business Bureau said to look for ticket resellers that have a consumer protection policy. They also recommend paying with a credit card. If resellers ask for an unusual form of payment, such as gift cards or wiring money, it’s a red flag they may be a scammer.

Fans should also keep their eyes open — more tickets may become available.

Ticketmaster may release tickets in the days leading up to the concert. According to Ticketmaster’s website, additional seats may be released that were previously held. The company says when events are very popular, seats with obstructed views may even become available for purchase.

Better Business Bureau suggests checking resale sites as it gets closer to the date of the concert, as it’s likely sellers will drop the prices the closer it is to the show.