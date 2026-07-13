Middletown neighbors question future of bar after shootings, crash as owner promises changes

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Neighbors living near a Middletown bar say they are tired of living with fear after years of what they describe as shootings, crashes and late-night disturbances.

The business, formerly known as J Rock’s Bar, remains open despite concerns raised by nearby residents and repeated police responses.

Now, the owner says the business is getting a fresh start with new management and a new focus.

But some neighbors question whether those changes will be enough.

WATCH: Shootings, crashes and complaints have neighbors asking — why is this bar still open?

Middletown neighbors question future of bar after shootings, crash

Neighbors say their lives have changed

Robert and Barbara Murphy told us they can point to the moments that changed how they live in their own home.

One of those moments was a shooting that left a bullet hole in a neighbor’s fence.

The Murphys said they have installed security cameras around their property. One of those cameras points directly across the street toward the bar.

“At any point, one of those bullets could have gone through either house. Either house. And my grandkids are like right here,” Robert Murphy said.

The Murphys also pointed to another incident they said changed their perception of the business.

A truck started in the bar’s parking lot, traveled across their lawn, hit a tree that has since been removed, damaged a drain pipe and crashed into a neighboring home.

The couple said they do not have a problem with a bar being located there. Instead, they said they want the business to address the issues they believe have impacted the neighborhood.

Concerns brought to City Council

Hope Craft, who lives directly across from the business, said a recent shooting sent her family running for cover.

Craft said her sister was inside the home when gunfire broke out.

“Her room is at the front of the house, so she had to run to the back of the house and literally duck for cover as she was calling 911,” Craft said.

Craft told us she brought her concerns directly to Middletown City Council.

She said she appreciates the work police and city leaders have done, but wants to see long-term change.

Middletown Police Chief Earl Nelson said officers regularly respond to the business.

“Every weekend it’s not uncommon for us to receive calls there or to do self-initiated checks there to help deter the crime,” Nelson said.

Nelson said the business’s management has been cooperative with police when officers need assistance, including providing surveillance video.

Why can’t the city simply shut down the bar?

City officials say the answer comes down, in part, to zoning.

The city says the bar has operated at the location since 1997 under what is known as a legal nonconforming use.

That means the business is allowed to continue operating even though it does not meet current zoning requirements.

According to city officials, that status would only end if the property sat vacant for more than 12 consecutive months.

The city also does not control the business’s liquor license. Liquor permits are handled through the state of Ohio.

Owner says changes are coming

Nate Williams, who is involved with the business, said he understands why neighbors are frustrated.

Williams said his father previously oversaw the bar, but after his father became sick, managing multiple businesses became difficult.

Williams said he is now putting his focus on rebuilding the location.

“I am very adamant about getting this place cleaned up for the community,” Williams said.

Williams said the business has already closed temporarily and will reopen under a new name: The Olde Tytus Tavern & Grill.

He said the business will have new management, different hours of operation and a greater focus on being a restaurant rather than a bar.

Williams said he believes the changes can help rebuild trust with the neighborhood.

Neighbors question whether changes will be enough

Some neighbors say they would support the business if it became a safer, quieter place.

Others say they have heard promises before.

Craft said she wants to see action before believing the problems are truly behind the community.

“I think if we don’t do something about this bar, it’s only a matter of time before it is going to hurt someone that’s innocent,” Craft said.

For the Murphys, the hope is that their neighborhood can feel safe again.

WCPO 9's Stephen Knobel covers Butler County. If you have a story that you'd like Stephen to look into or a news tip, email him at stephen@wcpo.com.

WCPO WCPO 9 News' Stephen Knobel covers Butler County.