Middletown Burger Week returns with 14 $8 specialty burgers across the city

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — It was noon on a Tuesday, but The Jug looked more like a Saturday afternoon.

Cars packed the parking lot of the 94-year-old burger stand, and nearly every customer pulling up to the window seemed to be asking for the same thing.

"The Stewy."

Inside, the rhythmic scrape of metal spatulas echoed across the flat-top as burger patties sizzled, their edges crisping into the thin, lacy crust that defines a great smash burger. Fries crackled in bubbling oil while buttery buns toasted to a golden brown.

Then came the finishing touches: a thick layer of cream cheese, fresh jalapeños and a locally made strawberry-jalapeño jam before the burger was wrapped and handed through the window.

The result is messy in the best way. The cream cheese melts into the double smash patties while the strawberry-jalapeño jam cuts through the richness of the beef with just enough sweetness. Fresh jalapeños leave a gentle kick that lingers after every bite.

Officially called The Queens Heat, most people simply know it as "The Stewy."

It's one of 14 specialty burgers created exclusively for this year's Middletown Burger Week, a weeklong event that encourages people to explore locally owned restaurants while trying burgers they can't get any other time of year.

The burger's name carries a story beyond the menu.

"It's named after two friends of mine," owner Donnie Osborne said. "One of them makes the spicy jelly that we use. And one of them—it was one of his favorite burgers—and we've since lost him. So this is in honor of him."

For now, The Stewy is only available during Burger Week, though Osborne said it could earn a permanent place on The Jug's menu if customers continue to ask for it.

Now in its fourth year, Middletown Burger Week was created by Discover Middletown, a nonprofit focused on promoting downtown businesses and tourism. The event began as a way to help local restaurants recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We were trying to bring in some new business to businesses that maybe struggled during the COVID time," said Jeri Lewis, who organizes Middletown Burger Week. "We saw Cincinnati was doing it and getting good reviews, and I thought, 'Let's try that in Middletown.' We have so many mom-and-pop restaurants here."

The event has nearly doubled in size since its first year, growing from eight participating restaurants to 14.

Most restaurants create burgers that aren't normally on their menus and offer them for just $8 during the week.

"You can't hardly find a burger at McDonald's for $8 anymore," Lewis said. "And these are gourmet burgers."

The early response has been strong.

Lewis said one participating restaurant sold 31 Burger Week burgers in less than three hours and had to restock ingredients almost immediately.

"Revenue, I would say, is up for sure," she said.

Although Lewis no longer works for the City of Middletown, she said she continues organizing Burger Week because of the relationships she's built with local business owners.

"Over the years, I've built relationships with all these small businesses," Lewis said. "That relationship keeps me going... just to encourage them through this event."

Running through July 18, Burger Week features 14 restaurants across Middletown, each serving a specialty burger for $8.

Participating restaurants

Broken Barrel Bar & Grill — The Sunday Dinner Burger

Bourbon's Kitchen Middletown — Goat & Fig Steak Burger

Combs BBQ — Meat Heads BBQ Burger

Foodeez — The Nada Burger

Fraziers Kitchen — GGB Burger

Gold Star Chili — The Chili Burger Platter

J & E Root Beer Stand — The Blooming Burger

Merkel's Tavern — Classic Bacon Cheeseburger

The Jug — The Queens Heat ("The Stewy")

Taco Bout Crab — The Birria Burger

The Swire Inn — The Rattlesnake Burger

Triple Moon Coffee Company — Dark Roast Burger

Umbrella Restaurant — 1126 Burger

Veracruz Mexican Restaurant — Veracruz Burger

Jeri Lewis

Customers can vote for their favorite Burger Week burger throughout the event, with the winning restaurant earning this year's Middletown Burger Week title.

Have a story idea or tip for WCPO 9 Butler County reporter Stephen Knobel? Email him at stephen@wcpo.com

WCPO WCPO 9 News' Stephen Knobel covers Butler County.