Big Brothers Big Sisters of Butler County seeks male mentors as 149 children wait for matches

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Before Mike Stoll and Donovan head to the playground, there's one stop they almost always make first: McDonald's.

Then comes one small tradition.

As Donovan loads Parmesan cheese onto his meal, Stoll smiles.

"You're gonna finally put all your Parmesan on one burger now," he jokes.

The two laugh as Donovan piles so much Parmesan onto his meal that it looks more like a snow-covered hill than a burger topping.

"When we go to a pizza place," Donovan said, "there is no Parmesan for anyone else there."

"It becomes a fully white pizza," Stoll added.

WATCH: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Butler County seeks male mentors

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Butler County seeks male mentors

It's a funny exchange, but it's also telling.

After two years together as a Big Brother and Little Brother through Big Brothers Big Sisters of Butler County, Stoll knows the little things that make Donovan happy. So much so that bringing extra Parmesan has become part of their routine.

Those small acts of thoughtfulness have grown into something much bigger.

"My feeling is it allows me to help Donovan from a role model point of view," Stoll said.

MIKE STOLL

The pair spends their time exploring parks, racing through playgrounds, crawling through caves and launching model rockets. Donovan describes every outing the same way.

"The best day ever."

Stoll says the relationship has become just as meaningful for him.

"It's been very fulfilling for me," he said. "People sometimes get too involved with work or social media. Making a contribution to a young person's life brings a lot of value to my life. I'm glad I stepped up to do this."

Stoll first volunteered as a Big Brother in his early 20s. Now, in his 60s and working as a senior director of supply chain, he's doing it again.

"Age doesn't matter," he said. "I really think it's worth the time for an adult to get involved with this program."

That message is especially important in Butler County.

According to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Butler County, 149 children are currently waiting to be matched with a mentor, including 39 in Middletown. Some boys have been waiting nearly two years because the organization needs more male volunteers.

"A lot of the children we serve have been through a lot of trauma. They've had people come and go in their life," said Scott Stephens, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Butler County. "Having somebody show up in your life consistently that you can count on makes a difference."

Stephens says mentoring isn't about planning elaborate trips or spending lots of money.

"It's about showing up," he said. "If you can show up and share a little bit of your time and energy, you're going to impact a kid's life."

For Donovan, Stoll is more than a mentor.

"I just have to say he's the best Big Brother ever," he said.

And if you ask Stoll, the secret to building that friendship isn't complicated.

It's showing up.

And sometimes, it's also bringing a little extra Parmesan.

WCPO 9's Stephen Knobel covers Butler County. If you have a story that you'd like Stephen to look into or a news tip, email him at stephen@wcpo.com.

WCPO WCPO 9 News' Stephen Knobel covers Butler County.