Hamilton family says ceiling collapsed just inches from babies, forcing them from apartment

HAMILTON, Ohio — A Hamilton family says they were forced out of their apartment after a ceiling collapsed just inches from where their two babies were resting, leaving the home unlivable and destroying much of what they owned.

"It was like distraught, heartbreaking, like anger," Amara Marcum said. "I was mad. I was confused. I didn't know what to do."

Marcum said she noticed the ceiling sagging before it collapsed and reported the issue to maintenance.

"They came and they used the wrong equipment to fix it, and then two days later it collapsed," she said.

According to Marcum, the ceiling crashed down inches from her children.

WATCH: Family says ceiling fell just inches from babies, forcing them from apartment

Family says ceiling fell just inches from babies, forcing them from apartment

The family said they tried to continue living in the apartment after the collapse, hanging plastic sheeting themselves to separate the damaged area. Marcum said the apartment reached 86 degrees because of the damage.

The family said a raccoon also got inside the apartment after the ceiling collapsed, adding to their concerns.

Marcum said the ceiling was the latest in a series of maintenance problems at the apartment.

She said that under the property's previous owner, the flooring was deteriorating and the kitchen had only one working electrical outlet. She said maintenance looked at some of those issues, but they were never permanently fixed.

"He told us it was not an emergency," she said.

The apartment is now owned by Timberhill Millville LLC. Marcum said the ceiling collapsed after the company purchased the property.

According to the family, management later told them July's rent would be waived and that they would not be charged for the ceiling damage.

The family was later served with an eviction notice.

Court records show an eviction hearing is scheduled for August.

WCPO reached out to Timberhill Millville LLC and the company's attorney for comment but has not received a response.

The collapse destroyed the family's couch, furniture, toys and baby supplies, forcing them to replace many everyday necessities.

"We had to buy all new sippy cups," Marcum said while unpacking belongings in their new home.

Despite the situation, Marcum said she's grateful her family is now somewhere safe.

"I'm just thankful we're in a safer place," she said. "It's been hectic and chaotic, but better days are to come."

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