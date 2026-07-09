Families living near SunCoke plant say odors have worsened as regulators cite emissions violation

WCPO 9's Stephen Knobel covers Butler County. If you have a story that you'd like Stephen to look into or a news tip, email him at stephen@wcpo.com

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — For 22 years, Kerrie Schaeper has called her Monroe home her family's summer gathering place.

It's where she wants her grandchildren to swim in the backyard pool, spend time outside and enjoy warm evenings.

Lately, though, she says those moments have become increasingly rare.

"You have to go inside. It burns your nose. It burns your throat," Schaeper said.

Schaeper lives near the SunCoke Energy plant in Middletown. She said what was once an occasional odor has become a regular part of life, happening two or three times a week.

"It's hard for the kids to enjoy their backyards, enjoy their neighborhood, even take walks," she said. "It's worrisome because what are we breathing in?"

She also points to what she describes as black residue collecting around the edges of her pool skimmer and floaties. Schaeper believes it is connected to emissions from the nearby plant.

"I love my backyard and want my grandkids to play in the pool," she said. "But for the first time... we've talked about selling the house."

WATCH: Neighbors near SunCoke plant say worsening odors, black residue have them considering leaving their homes

Residents say nearby plant causes pungent odor

Schaeper's son said the odor extends beyond their neighborhood.

"It was just rancid in the school parking lot. It was very bad," he said, describing what he smelled at Middletown High School.

Other residents report similar concerns

Schaeper is not alone.

The president of a nearby homeowners association shared photos with WCPO showing what he described as black residue covering his vehicle one day after it had been washed.

Dave Grant

Residents have also filed odor complaints with the Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency.

According to agency inspection records obtained by WCPO, inspectors responded to complaints of odor and particulate fallout on Feb. 10 and Feb. 12. The inspections were conducted to determine whether Middletown Coke Company was complying with Ohio air pollution laws and the conditions of its operating permits.

Following those inspections, SWOAQA identified a violation of Ohio air pollution regulations.

According to the agency's notice, inspectors determined that emissions during the quenching of oven No. 51 exceeded the facility's permitted particulate emissions limit. The agency said emissions were calculated at 61.8 pounds per hour, exceeding the permitted limit of 60 pounds per hour. Inspectors also documented visible emissions averaging 24.2% opacity during a three-minute observation.

The notice directed the company to address the violation and return the facility to compliance.

SunCoke hotline

SunCoke has also established a community hotline for residents to report odor concerns.

WCPO contacted both the hotline and the company seeking answers about residents' complaints, what may be causing the odors and what steps are being taken to address them.

SunCoke did not respond before publication.

Company has faced previous pollution actions

This is not the first time SunCoke has faced environmental enforcement actions.

In 2013, the company and two subsidiaries agreed to pay nearly $2 million to resolve alleged Clean Air Act violations involving facilities in Illinois and southern Ohio.

Federal regulators alleged excessive bypass venting of hot coking gases resulted in excess sulfur dioxide and particulate emissions. As part of the settlement, the company agreed to install additional pollution control equipment and accept stricter emissions limits. The settlement also included provisions requiring additional controls at the Middletown facility if future emissions exceeded specified thresholds.

In 2018, SunCoke and U.S. Steel agreed to a $4.26 million class-action settlement involving thousands of residents in Granite City, Illinois. Plaintiffs alleged airborne particulate matter and noxious odors from nearby industrial operations settled onto homes and vehicles and interfered with residents' use and enjoyment of their properties. The settlement resolved the claims without a trial.

Residents like Schaeper say they hope the concerns being raised in Butler County receive the same level of attention.

For now, she said she just wants to be able to enjoy the home she's spent more than two decades building.

Have a story idea or tip for WCPO 9 Butler County reporter Stephen Knobel? Email him at stephen@wcpo.com

WCPO WCPO 9 News' Stephen Knobel covers Butler County.