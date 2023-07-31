Watch Now
Venus Williams awarded wild card slot at Western & Southern Open

Legendary tennis player Venus Williams will join the competition at the Western & Southern Open next month.

Williams was awarded a wild card slot, joining 39 pros from the World Tennis Association and four additional wild cards.

The 43-year-old is a former world Number 1 with 49 career singles wins, four Olympic gold medals and seven Grand Slam tournament wins.

Williams has never won the Western & Southern Open, but with this upcoming appearance, she will be tied for the second most appearances among active players, marking her 10th appearance in the Mason tournament. She was a semifinalist in 2012, and a quarterfinalist in 2019.

The Western & Southern Open begins on August 12 and 13 with a qualifying tournament for additional hopeful tournament participants. Rounds will progress each day after that, culminating in the men's and women's singles finals on August 20.

Fellow former No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki is also a wild card entry at the W&S Open tournament, coming out of retirement to play. Women's Wimbledon champ Marketa Vondrousova is on the entry list along with Americans Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff and Madison Keys. The top two men's players in the world will also attend the tournament: Recent Wimbledown winner Carlos Alcaraz and Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic.

Here's a full list of who will be playing at the tournament.

