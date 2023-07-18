Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic among initial entry list for 2023 Western & Southern Open

MASON, Ohio — Some big names are in the preliminary player fields for the 2023 Western & Southern Open this August.

The tournament's initial entry list includes the world's top 41 men and 39 women, including World No. 1 players Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek. Alcaraz, 20, is the reigning US Open champ and won his first Wimbledon title this month.

Also listed is Wimbledon finalist Novak Djokovic, who has not played in a tournament in the U.S. since 2021. He pulled out of the Western & Southern Open in 2021, saying he needed to "recover and recuperate." In 2022, Djokovic could not compete in the U.S. due to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, which has since ended for international travelers.

Americans Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe and Tommy Paul are among the ATP competitors. Also listed are former Western & Southern Open champions Daniil Medvedev, Grigor Dimitrov and Andy Murray.

Wild card entrant Caroline Wozniacki is coming out of retirement to compete in Cincinnati. Wimbledon champ Marketa Vondrousova is on the entry list along with Americans Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff and Madison Keys.

"As one of the premier tournaments in the world, it's not surprising to see an elite field enter for the chance to win the Western & Southern Open," tournament director Todd Martin said in a press release. "We look forward to these world class players coming to Cincinnati to write another chapter in this event's rich history while they aspire to win one of the most important events of their season."

The 2023 Western & Southern Open starts with a two-round qualifying tournament Aug. 12-13.

While this year's tournament is business as usual, its new owner has pitched plans to move competition to Charlotte. The tournament bills itself as the oldest American tennis tournament still held in its city of origin, but that could change as Charlotte approved $65 million for a tennis center to host the Western & Southern Open.