UC Clermont women's basketball wins 2023 USCAA Small College Division II National Championship

BATAVIA, Ohio — No matter what Xavier does in the NCAA Tournament, the Tri-State already has a national champion to celebrate.

The UC Clermont women's basketball team won the 2023 USCAA Small College Division II National Championship. The Lady Cougars knocked off Johnson & Wales (Charlotte) 60-46 Thursday to capture the program's second-ever title.

"It’s surreal," head coach Ken Lowe said in a release. "Our goal this season was the national championship. It came to fruition."

UC Clermont made it to the final four in 2022 and has played in three of the last five national tournaments. Their first championship was in 2014.

Senior Ashley Moore, a Felicity-Franklin grad, led the team with 27 points and nine assists in Thursday's game. Junior Tyra Murphy had a double-double, 14 points and 14 rebounds. Mount Notre Dame alum Kristi Duncan also finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Lowe, who has been UC Clermont's head coach for five years, said the upperclassmen helped create a positive culture and great locker room throughout the season. The Lady Cougars finished the year 20-7.

"We understand the lifestyle our students live — they have to work, go to school and play ball," Lowe said. "We’re proud of these players, and we hope to continue to move forward."

