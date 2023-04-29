Western & Southern Open could expand thanks in part to state funding

MASON, Ohio — The Western & Southern Open could be expanding and it could be getting some help from the state to do so.

State Rep. Adam Mathews (R-Lebanon) introduced an amendment to the state budget bill to allocate $22.5 million towards the expansion, which is a $150 million project overall.

Mathews said the tournament is approved to expand from about one week to two weeks in 2026.

"As that happens we're going to need to expand the number of tennis courts as well as increase the facilities and improve the facilities here in Warren County," he said.

This could mean better locker rooms and facilities for the athletes, but Mathews said it could also go beyond that.

"Looking at having more tennis courts, pickleball courts and potentially opportunities for concerts and other ways for having real programming throughout the year," he said.

The tournament already brings in millions of dollars each year to Southwest Ohio. In 2017, it brought in $6.5 million, according to a Western and Southern Open study.

Mathews said the expansion could double the local economic impact. This all comes after concerns in 2022 of the tournament moving out of Cincinnati.

"We hope and we're doing everything we can to make sure that it maintains and continues," Mathews said.

WCPO reached out to the Western & Southern Open about the possible expansion and they said they did not want to comment at this time.