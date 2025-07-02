Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
OSHP: Crash involving tractor and motorcycle leaves one dead

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio — A fatal crash in Brown County on Tuesday night has injured one person and killed another, according to a press release from the Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at approximately 8:35 p.m. in the 7000 block of Love Road in Lewis Township, the release said. A 2001 Yamaha motorcycle operated by Ricky Laws, 56, was traveling northbound on Love Road when he struck the left side of a model 3005 John Deere tractor. The tractor operator was in the roadway moving a fallen tree.

Both drivers were ejected from their vehicles. Hamersville EMS were dispatched to the scene, where they pronounced Laws deceased. The driver of the tractor was transported to Mount Orab Mercy by EMS with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Georgetown Post.

