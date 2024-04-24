Tickets officially on sale for Mason's Cincinnati Open

MASON, Ohio — Greater Cincinnati's major tennis tournament is returning to Mason in August, and tickets went on sale Wednesday.

The Cincinnati Open, which was formerly known as the Western & Southern Open, is celebrating its 125th year in 2024. When the tournament was first held in 1899, it was called the Cincinnati Open for the first two years. Beemok Capital, the tournament's new owner, said the return to its original name is to celebrate its "rich history."

"Returning to Cincinnati Open as the tournament's name is an opportunity for us to celebrate its rich history at a time when we are also focused on a bold future and taking every possible step to grow and enhance the event," said Bob Moran, president of Beemok Sports & Entertainment, in a press release.

It's unclear whether Beemok intends to keep the tournament's new name, or if it's merely temporary until naming rights partners are secured in the future, but Moran said the company is proud of the new name.

Interest in the tournament, no matter the change in name, is still at a high, with all full series ticket packages officially sold out.

Single sessions tickets are still available for all rounds of the tournaments, including finals.

Other than qualifiers and finals, single session tickets are broken down into day sessions and night sessions. Single session tickets give attendees a reserved seat at Center Court, full access to the tournament grounds, including every match and practice court, and more.

Single session tickets range in prices based on the round in the tournament. Tickets during the qualifying round on Sunday, Aug. 11 are as low as $34, while the cheapest seat available during the singles finals on Monday, Aug. 19 are $129.

To see the full session schedule and to buy tickets, click here.