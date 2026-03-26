CINCINNATI — For Olivia Bricker, baseball is not just a sport; it’s her passion.

“I started playing baseball when I was 4 years old,” Bricker said.

That’s why when the opportunity to be a part of the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade came knocking, Bricker jumped at the chance to celebrate baseball with her hometown.

But for her, it wasn’t just about celebrating the Reds. Bricker herself is now a professional baseball player, after recently being drafted to the Women’s Professional Baseball League (WPBL).

“It’s really close to my heart, just being able to support the Cincinnati Reds, and kinda show off the Women’s Professional Baseball League and get the word out to my community,” Bricker said.

WATCH: Bricker talks about celebrating Opening Day in her hometown

She was the first girl in Ohio to play varsity baseball. Now, she's celebrating her own pro career

The league is only the second in history made for women to play baseball professionally. The first was the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, which was established in 1943.

I asked her what it meant to be a part of this historic group of women.

“It’s a trailblazing moment, truthfully, and we are the first ones doing it in over 80 years,” Bricker said. “So, we kinda set the stage for the futures to come, and that’s what’s really exciting about it.”

But being a part of history isn’t anything new to Bricker; she played varsity baseball for Clermont Northeastern High School and was the first girl in Ohio to do so.

“It was pretty tough, but I wouldn’t go back and change a single thing,” Bricker said.

She hopes her perseverance and passion show other girls that they aren’t alone.

“I would want them to know that baseball doesn’t just have to be for boys. If you’re passionate, keep going; whatever you put your mind to, you can do. and you’re not alone, and you have a massive support system behind you,” said Bricker.

The WPBL season will start on Aug. 1 and go through mid-September, with all games being played in Springfield, Illinois. There are currently four teams, and Bricker is on the league's Boston team.