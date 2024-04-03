Oregon guard, former Winton Woods star Chance Gray enters NCAA transfer portal

CINCINNATI — University of Oregon sophomore guard Chance Gray announced Wednesday afternoon she has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

"To my coaches, support staff and teammates thank you for the past two seasons," Gray wrote in an announcement on social media. "Duck Nation your love and support meant the world to me while I was thousands of miles away from my own family. After much consideration, prayer and talking to my family I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal."

The 2022 Winton High School graduate averaged 13.9 points and 2.9 rebounds for the Ducks (11-21) this season. Gray played in all 66 games the past two seasons. She was an Academic All-District selection this year too.

Gray earned Pac-12 All-Freshman Team honors and Pac-12 All-Defensive Team honorable mention honors. She was also selected to USA Basketball's 2023 Women's AmericaCup roster and helped Team USA earn a silver medal at the 2023 FIBA AmericaCup in Mexico.

The daughter of Winton Woods girls basketball coach and football defensive coordinator Carlton Gray was a McDonald's All-American her senior season in high school.

Chance, ranked No. 7 nationally by ESPN and a five-star recruit in the 2022 class, played three seasons at Lakota West before Winton Woods.

A three-time all-state selection, Gray earned the Gatorade Ohio Player of the Year honors as a senior. She averaged 26.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.2 steals her senior season.