Ohio State guard and former Princeton HS star Bowen Hardman enters transfer portal

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State University sophomore guard Bowen Hardman, a 2022 Princeton High School graduate, has heard from college basketball programs from the Big East, Mid-American Conference and others after announcing earlier Thursday he would enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Hardman has plenty of options in just one day after announcing that he was entering the transfer portal Thursday afternoon on Instagram.

"I would like to thank Buckeye Nation for all of the love and support the last two amazing years," Hardman wrote in a social media post. "I also would like to thank the staff and my teammates for all of the memories we have made as a team. I wouldn't be the man I am today without this university and the resources I have had at my side."

Hardman said Thursday afternoon after careful consideration he decided to enter his name in the transfer portal for the next chapter of his basketball career.

He averaged 1.8 points for the Buckeyes this season in an average of 3.8 minutes per game. He played in 25 games overall in two seasons for Ohio State. He appeared in 18 games this season and seven games for Ohio State as a freshman.

Hardman was one of five Ohio State men's basketball players to be an Academic All-Big Ten honoree this season.

Before OSU, Hardman was a three-star recruit by 247 Sports from Princeton High School. He averaged more than 15 points and three rebounds as a junior when he earned Division I honorable mention all-state honors.

Hardman verbally committed to Ohio State in May 2020, becoming the first player to verbally commit to the Buckeyes' 2022 recruiting class. The Buckeyes offered a scholarship in October 2019. He also had scholarship offers that also included the University of Cincinnati and Xavier University at the time.