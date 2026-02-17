Taft High School names Rob Rachel its new head football coach

CINCINNATI — Taft High School on Tuesday morning named Rob Rachel its head football coach.

Rachel, a 1993 Taft graduate, said he is looking forward to returning to his alma mater. He plans to visit Taft later this afternoon, with a press conference is scheduled for Thursday at the school.

“It’s always great coming home and coaching where you came from,” Rachel said. “It’s going to be fun. I’m going to have some high expectations.”

The former Gamble Montessori head coach from 2015 to 2024 led the Gators to their first playoff berth in 2021 with a return to the postseason in 2022. The program won the school's first Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference Blue division title in 2022.

Rachel succeeds former Taft head coach Tyler Williams, who accepted the North College Hill head coaching position in early January.

Williams, Taft's head coach the past five seasons, led the team to an 11-1 record in 2025. The Senators were a Division IV regional semifinalist this past season. The all-time coaching wins leader in Taft football history, Williams led Taft to a 52-12 record overall since 2021.

Taft had an undefeated regular season (10-0) in 2025 for the first time in program history. The Senators earned their first regional title and state Final Four appearance in 2024.

Rachel said he’s committed to starting quickly and continuing the success of the program. He already has his coaching staff set, too. Taft is seeking Weeks 1 and 2 opponents for this upcoming season.

