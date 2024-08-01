NBA guard, Moeller grad Miles McBride and family enjoy a trip to France to watch the Paris Olympics

PARIS — The McBride family is certainly enjoying a trip to France to watch the Paris Olympics this week.

New York Knicks guard Miles McBride, a 2019 Moeller High School graduate, his siblings Trey and Kristen and parents Walt and Kim are in France to watch the international competitions in a variety of sports.

The family watched the U.S. men’s basketball team defeat South Sudan 103-86 Wednesday night in Villeneuve-d’Ascq, France. South Sudan featured Aiken High School graduate Carlik Jones, who scored 18 points.



“It's 3 a.m. here," Walt McBride said in a text message shortly before 10 p.m. Eastern Time. "We just returned from a two-hour drive from watching the USA team’s basketball game versus South Sudan. “It was great to see a Cincinnatian play in Carlik Jones.”

Walt McBride shared a photo of watching the beach volleyball competition earlier this week with Miles with the Eiffel Tower in the background in Paris.

Provided New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (right) was able to watch the Olympic beach volleyball competition in Paris with his family including his father, Walt McBride.

The McBride family also visited the Louvre Museum. There was also a special visit to The Mona Lisa. Walt said the family couldn’t believe how small the portrait was in person.

The McBride family plans to watch the three-on-three basketball competition and tennis on Thursday in France.

Kim is a former Ohio State University tennis player. Walt is a former Xavier University basketball player who played professionally in Europe. He is also a former Cincinnati area high school basketball head coach.

Provided The McBride family was able to watch the United States men's basketball team defeat South Sudan Wednesday night at the Olympics.

Miles McBride, nicknamed “Deuce,” is entering his fourth season in the NBA with the Knicks. Trey McBride, a 2016 Moeller graduate, played for the Bayer Leverkusen Giants in Germany this past spring. He's also played in the Republic of North Macedonia, Serbia and Australia.

Kristen McBride, a defensive specialist, is a senior on the West Virginia University women’s volleyball team. Kristen earned state championships in basketball at Mount Notre Dame (2019 and 2021) and volleyball (2021).

