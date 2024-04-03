'This has been my dream': Moeller graduate Trey McBride in his third year of playing pro basketball overseas

CINCINNATI — Trey McBride is fulfilling a dream by competing in his third year of pro basketball overseas.

The 2016 Moeller High School graduate and older brother of New York Knicks guard Miles McBride is preparing for the postseason next week with the Bayer Leverkusen Giants in Germany.

McBride is in his second season in Germany. He's also played in the Republic of North Macedonia, Serbia and Australia. His ultimate basketball goal is to play in the EuroLeague.

"My life is crazy, to be honest with you," McBride said. "I am genuinely happy. I've had this dream since I was 7, 8 — maybe even before then. It's crazy. You know you work so hard at something for 15, 16, 17 years. And you always just have that long-term mentality of OK not there yet but when I get there, when I get there. You keep telling yourself that. It's a fun challenge for myself. It's fun to be able to experience the hardships, the good things, meet new people, try new foods and just be able to travel."

McBride, 26, averages an estimated 17 points, five assists and three steals for a team that earned its 20th win last week.

"This has been my dream to play overseas," he said. "It's everything I kind of expected."

There are often six-hour bus rides to road games. The games are taxing. McBride often competes without the benefit of receiving officiating calls.

The season started in late September after the preseason began in August. In essence, it's not for the faint of heart on the court.

"One of the most physical leagues in the world I'm going to be honest with you," McBride said.

"My family motto is only the strong survive. And that has been the theme for this year because everyone has gunned not just for the team but myself individually. Think of the Bad Boys (Detroit) Pistons. You go through the pain — there's no defensive three seconds. You through the paint there's going to be three people waiting for you."

But the pain and investment of time is well worth it. McBride said competing on an international level has given him a global perspective on life. He often takes German language classes twice a week with his girlfriend, who is from Australia.

"As far as just experiencing different countries and just life outside of America it's been very eye-opening to how different life really is outside of Cincinnati, Ohio," McBride said. "Cincinnati is a great place to live. But, man it's hard to beat perfect weather in Australia. Kangaroos hopping everywhere and just a good vibe down there."

McBride said he loved playing in Australia and could see himself returning one day.

"Australia definitely has a piece of my heart still," he said. "I think Australia is the best place on the planet."

It's also why McBride wants to connect basketball players to the international experience after his playing days.

McBride shares his game-day and travel experiences through Instagram and TikTok hoping to inspire others.

"A lot of kids have a goal of going to the NBA to be rich and famous," McBride said. "I'll be the first to tell you - I always had the dream of playing in the NBA but if you ask my dad (Walt) or Miles I always said I wanted to play in Germany. I just wanted to travel."

Former high school basketball coach and Xavier University player Walt McBride, Trey's father, knows how much effort his sons have invested in the game. After all, Walt played in Germany in the 1980s. Some of Walt's European friends have attended Trey's games.

"I'm very proud of him because he's put in a lot of work," Walt said.

That approach is also evident in Miles, who has been in the spotlight for the Knicks the past few weeks. The two brothers consistently keep in touch.

"He plays good every game for me," he said. "Numbers wise it doesn't matter. Just seeing him in a Knicks uniform is crazy to begin with because we started playing basketball in the backyard on concrete. So to see him in Madison Square Garden I'm satisfied. I don't care what he does. And it just makes me so proud because I just want to him to play hard."

McBride sends his brother a text each day. They speak about every two weeks. Basketball is often their common language.

"The first lesson I remember dad teaching me — Miles was probably too young to understand what he meant," McBride said. "Miles was standing right there in the backyard. And he said, 'Fellas if you work hard enough at this game it can change your life. It can take you to places no other job can take you. It can pay for your education. It can take you all around the world if you work hard enough at it."

He said his father provided the inspiration for his path to play overseas.

"Dad was right the entire way," said McBride. "It's a tool and it's a vessel. Hopefully when I'm done playing I've inspired enough kids to pursue the game, to at least help them get their education. If they want to travel give them that opportunity."

