Miami University hoops coach Travis Steele signs contract extension through 2033-34

OXFORD, Ohio — Miami University men’s basketball coach Travis Steele has signed a contract extension that runs through the 2033-34 season.

"My family and I are extremely grateful for the contract extension," Steele said in a news release. "Miami has created a lot of happiness for us, and we are excited to continue to build the Miami Men's Basketball Program."

In Steele's fourth year, he put together one of the most exceptional seasons in program history, as the RedHawks became just the fifth program this century (NCAA Division I) to go undefeated in the regular season.

Miami went on to set a program record with 32 wins (tying the MAC record for most wins in a single season), breaking the previous mark of 25 set a year earlier. He propelled Miami into the Top 25 rankings for the first time since Feb. 15, 1999. Miami climbed as high as No. 19 as its winning streak grew, the team's highest ranking since March 13, 1978.

Miami was ranked No. 10 in the College Insider preseason Mid-Major Top 25 and went on to supplant Gonzaga at No. 1 on March 2.

The RedHawks won the outright MAC regular-season championship for the program's first MAC title since 2005, became the first MAC team to earn an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament since 1999 and defeated SMU in the First Four for the program's first NCAA Tournament win since 1999.

The RedHawks set program records for the most consecutive home wins overall (31) and road wins overall (15). Miami secured the best start for a program in MAC history, the most consecutive conference wins in MAC history, and the longest win streak in MAC history. The RedHawks ended the year with a program-record 1,049 made field goals and scored a program-record 3,047 points while also setting new records for field goal percentage (51.7%) and most made free throws in a season (592).

Steele was selected as the NABC Division I East District Coach of the Year, was named a Werner Ladder Naismith Men's College Coach of the Year Semifinalist, was a unanimous selection as MAC Coach of the Year and earned the title of John McLendon National Coach of the Year for his efforts during the 2025-26 season.

"Coming off two consecutive record-breaking seasons for Miami Basketball, I am thrilled to announce that we have signed Coach Steele to an extended contract to continue coaching here at Miami," Miami Director of Athletics David Sayler said in a statement.

"Travis brings positivity, passion and ingenuity to the position that is needed today to take this program where we all want it to go. I look forward to having Coach Steele, along with his talented staff, lead us forward into the future, building off his great success as we head towards opening our new arena in 2028. Miami Basketball has a very bright future with Travis leading the way and this is a great day for all of our fans and the campus community."

Steele became the 28th men's basketball head coach in Miami history on March 31, 2022. Heading into his fifth season at the helm, his record stands at 154-98 overall and 47-25 in MAC play since taking over the program.