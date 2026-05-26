NCAA denies former UC quarterback Brendan Sorsby's reinstatement request

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech announced the NCAA has denied the school’s petition to have Red Raiders quarterback Brendan Sorsby’s eligibility reinstated after he acknowledged wagering on sports, including on his own team when he was a freshman.

University president Lawrence Schovanec wrote in a letter to the Texas Tech community that the school would appeal the ruling.

Sorsby, who transferred from the University of Cincinnati, also has a court hearing scheduled in Lubbock County District Court next Monday on his request for a temporary injunction that would allow him to play for the Red Raiders this season.

Last month, Texas Tech said Sorsby was taking an indefinite leave of absence to enter a residential treatment program for a gambling addiction. The university said it is “committed to supporting Brendan through his recovery process and to ensure his long-term health and well-being.”

The 22-year-old started his college career at Indiana in 2022 before transferring to Cincinnati to play the past two seasons. ESPN reported that the QB allegedly made “thousands of online bets on a variety of sports via a gambling app."

According to the outlet, Sorsby bet on Indiana football games in 2022 and only to win. He did not place a wager on the one game in which he appeared that season as a freshman, when he maintained that season of eligibility before playing 10 games for the Hoosiers in 2023.

Sorsby was one of the biggest names in this year’s transfer portal, and left Cincinnati for a reported $5 million from Texas Tech, which last season won its first Big 12 championship and made the playoff after being among the nation's biggest spenders putting together its roster.

“We love Brendan and support his decision to seek professional help,” Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire said in a statement released by the school in April. “Taking this step requires courage, and our primary focus is on him as a person. Our program is behind Brendan as he prioritizes his health.”