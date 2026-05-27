Fan-favorites AJ Green, Andrew Whitworth among 5 new nominees for Bengals Ring of Honor

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals have added five new nominees for its Ring of Honor, including fan-favorites wide receiver A.J. Green and tackle Andrew Whitworth, the team announced Wednesday.

The Bengals have also added defensive tackle Geno Atkins, defensive end Carlos Dunlap and cornerback Leon Hall to the now 12-person ballot.

The five players join the seven prior nominees: kicker Jim Breech, halfback James Brooks, wide receiver Cris Collinsworth, safety David Fulcher, guard Max Montoya, tight end Bob Trumpy and linebacker Reggie Williams.

Two nominees will be inducted into the Ring of Honor this year before the Bengals shift to single-person inductions in 2027, the Bengals said.

"The Ring of Honor is a special tradition for fans, Season Ticket Members and Bengals alumni. To add to the Ring of Honor's prestige and significance, we felt this evolution after its fifth season was appropriate, thoughtful and a positive move, said Elizabeth Blackburn, Bengals director of strategy and engagement.

Season ticket members will be able to vote for who is inducted into the Bengals Ring of Honor beginning Monday, June 1, through Friday, June 12. The Bengals will then announce the inductees, as well as what game they'll be honored at, near the start of training camp in July.

"We congratulate and look forward to recognizing all of our ballot nominees, which is a meaningful recognition from the franchise, throughout the voting process. We hope to see a lot of dialogue and a lot of votes on the way to this year’s class," Blackburn said.

Ring of Honor inductees are not only honored prior to a game, but they also have their names etched into the facade on the east side of Paycor Stadium.

The prestigious group of honorees began in 2021 with the induction of Paul Brown and Anthony Munoz, chosen by Bengals officials. The following year, season ticket holders voted in Ken Riley and Ken Anderson.

Last year, former guard Dave Lapham and cornerback Lemar Parrish were inducted. Other inductees include Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson, Willie Anderson, Isaac Curtis and Boomer Esiason, among others.

To learn more about each of this year's nominees, click here.