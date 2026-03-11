Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Source: Ravens sign Trey Hendrickson to 4-year contract

Jeff Dean/AP
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson gestures to the crowd during practice at the NFL football team's stadium, Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
CINCINNATI — The Baltimore Ravens have signed defensive end Trey Hendrickson for a four-year deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter first tweeted the deal Wednesday morning.

According to Schefter, the four-year deal is a $112 million contract, but with incentives could be worth up to $120 million.

The move means Hendrickson will stay in the AFC North — and will take the field against the Cincinnati Bengals twice a season.

In March, Hendrickson became an unrestricted free agent after the Bengals declined to give him the franchise tag.

Before the 2026 season, Hendrickson was a holdout and worked with the Bengals to finalize an extension to keep him in Cincinnati. In August, the team gave Hendrickson a $14 million raise for the 2025 season, with plans for him to become a free agent afterward.

Hendrickson was already under contract through the 2025 season, but both he and Bengals owner Mike Brown have stated that he's worth more after a league-leading season.

The 31-year-old defensive end only played seven games during the 2026 season due to a hip injury before he underwent core muscle surgery in December. In those seven games, he only accrued 16 tackles, including four sacks, one pass defended and one forced fumble.

Hendrickson has made the Pro Bowl in each of his first four seasons with Cincinnati before he dealt with injuries, with the First-Team All-Pro collecting 19 tackles and 17.5 sacks in the 2024 season.

