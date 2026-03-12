Bengals extend Orlando Brown Jr. through 2027 season

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are keeping OT Orlando Brown Jr. around for a bit, the team announced Thursday.

The Bengals extended Brown through the 2027 season.

Brown will be a ninth-year player this season and has started in all 45 games he played as a Bengal.

The Bengals initially signed Brown during free agency in 2023 — just after Brown, who is a four-time Pro Bowler, protected Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl 57.

When the Bengals initially signed him, Brown said he was thankful to join the team.

"I'm so thankful and appreciative to be able to have the opportunity to play left tackle for a franchise like this, to be able to block for a guy like Joe Burrow, to be able to play in a system like this," Brown told reporters. "It's truly something special and I'm super excited for the opportunity."