Kirk Herbstreit announces death of Ben, the dog that traveled with him from Cincinnati to College GameDay

CINCINNATI — Thursday Night Football analyst Kirk Herbstreit may be doing the Bengals-Ravens game with a heavy heart. The popular sports personality announced the passing of his beloved dog, Ben, who he often brought with him to the games he covered.

Just about every week, college football fans could tune into ESPN on Saturday morning and see Herbstreit and his furry plus-one. Ben traveled with his owner from his home in Cincinnati to Tuscaloosa, Austin and more, capturing the hearts of pet lovers everywhere.

The NFL and college football analyst had previously announced that Ben was undergoing chemo. While he had hoped it would get better, Herbstreit said Thursday that they found out the cancer had spread — "there was nothing left we could do — we had to let him go."

"He was with me more than anyone at home and traveling with me for work. Such an easy going companion," Herbstreit said while remembering man's best friend. "Hard day — but he will live within all of us forever. God please bless his majestic soul and thank you for putting him in my life for the last 10 years — a true blessing."

This is really hard to write but so many of you have loved and cared about Ben that I wanted to let you know. We found out today the cancer had spread throughout Bens organs and there was nothing left we could do-we had to let him go. I’ve had dogs my whole life but Ben was 1 on… pic.twitter.com/jDvPTbNv2M — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) November 7, 2024

Fans and fellow sports personalities sent their condolences to Herbstreit, acknowledging how difficult it is to lose a pet.

"So sorry, brother. I truly am," ESPN's Scott Van Pelt responded. "Otis was my Ben. So many of us know the love. And then the hurt. 'The cost of the transaction' But the beauty of the love in the world in these moments is the sincerity of the compassion. Nothing seems to bring it out like dogs."

Herbstreit and his family have a few other dogs, all golden retrievers.