Joe Burrow joining Jason, Travis Kelce's Cincinnati live show

CINCINNATI — Calling all Bengals fans: Cincinnati's favorite quarterback is joining UC alums Jason and Travis Kelce for their "New Heights" live show on April 11.

The brothers' podcast announced on Thursday Burrow as the special guest for their "New Heights Live: We Gotta Talk About It" show at Nippert Stadium.

"Couldn't do a show in Cincinnati without some special guests," New Heights said on X, formerly Twitter.

The show will include a recording of their podcast directly after a special event, "The Great Lombaby Games." "The Great Lombaby Games" will pit two groups of UC students — student-athletes and academics — against each other in a series of challenges.

"It's gonna be ridiculous," Jason said. "There's gonna be all sorts of things involved — Skyline Chili, might be a cannon."

Tickets for the live event have been on sale since March 20, when UC's website crashed due to demand. New Heights said tickets are still available.

Prices start at $100 for GA seating and go all the way up to $1,000 for VIP. UC students can sign up to have their names placed in a free ticket lottery. A portion of proceeds go to Cincy Reigns, UC's NIL collective.

With "New Heights" implying more than one special guest, could Cincinnati expect additional appearances (perhaps from everyone's favorite pop star)? We'll hopefully find out more as the date nears.