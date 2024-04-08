HR investigation: Players, staff alleged NKU women's basketball coach made 'racial' and 'homophobic' remarks

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — A Human Resources investigation into Northern Kentucky University women's basketball coach Camryn Volz claims players alleged Volz made "racial remarks" and homophobic comments, as well as fostered an "environment of fear and intimidation within the team."

NKU announced on April 5 the university and Volz "amicably agreed" Volz would not return next season.

"NKU thanks Coach Volz for her eight seasons of service to the program," NKU said in the release. "Coach Volz has been — and still is — appreciated throughout Norse Nation, and we wish Camryn and her family the best in coming years, both on and off the court."

Sources confirmed last week that Volz was under investigation, though NKY did not comment on the focus of that investigation. On Friday, NKU said it had determined Volz did not violate any employment policies but "we agreed it is appropriate for a change in leadership."

The investigation says "the majority of players and staff alleged that Volz frequently comment on African-American players' hair."

Specifically, the report says HR officials were told Volz told someone they looked "rough and tough like they were going to beat someone up because of their hairstyle," and that she'd been heard referring to hair as "unbrushed" and "a horse's mane."

Players also told HR officials Volz would ask players in front of other players and coaches whether they planned to do their hair before games and asking "where did your hair go?" if a player took their braids down.

"Those on the receiving end of the comments and those observing commented on Volz's lack of awareness and or care of how her comments made those in attendance feel," reads the report. "One player said that it made the coach sound uneducated. Others reported they were surprised by the lack of awareness or sensitivity from someone who had been coaching for many years."

Volz apparently told HR officials that, while she had made some of those comments, they hadn't been made with malintent. She denied only commenting on Black players' hair, telling HR officials she commented on any of her players' hair styles.

"She explained that the reason she may have commented more frequently on African-American players' hair was because they changed their hair more frequently," reads the report.

Volz didn't deny making a comment about a player looking "rough and tough with her hair braided," though she said she meant it as a positive, indicating the player was "ready to play, go to war." Volz also told officials her comments about someone's hair looking like a "horse's mane" was a compliment, because she'd grown up in a rural area where the description referred to "long, beautiful, thick hair."

Players also alleged Volz' had outed a player and made homophobic statements in players' presences.

In addition, a staff member told HR officials that Volz seemed to have an "overstepping interest" in players' sexuality.

Volz denied ever making a statement about anyone else's sexuality and denied outing anyone, the report says.

The HR investigation shows players on the basketball team anonymously reported Volz made inappropriate comments, but also that Volz penalized players who were struggling with mental health issues, "such as not allowing them playing time, ignoring them during games or practice and sharing their health-related information with the team."

Players alleged Volz called teammates "weak" for having a mental health issue or illness; Volz denied penalizing players for mental health issues and said she never used the word "weak" that way.

However, the report goes on to say "a majority of those interviewed — players and staff — reported or agreed that Volz's conduct has created an environment of fear and intimidation within the team." Those interviewed by HR staff members described Volz as aggressive and mentioned "yelling and displays of anger both during practice (apparently as a coaching tactic) and occasionally in other interactions."

A staff member interviewed described Volz as yelling at players, rather than teaching them, the report says. Volz defended her coaching style and said it was her way of pushing the team to improve and win.

Ultimately, the HR investigators determined Volz hadn't violated either the Harassment Avoidance Policy or the Equal Opportunity and Nondiscrimination Policy, though officials noted in the report that whether Volz' actions violated University or athletics policies would have to be determined by the Director of Athletics.

This is not the first time NKU has investigated Volz, however.

In 2019, a then-senior on the university's team accused Volz of "bullying and emotionally abusing" some players on the team. Another player corroborated all of the allegations.

Multiple other players on the team stuck with their coach, penning an open letter in support of her.

The university conducted an external review of the women's basketball program. The independent firm that investigated cleared Volz in the review, and she remained NKU's head coach.

In her eight-season tenure at NKU, Volz amassed a 95-106 record.