'A true dual-threat guy' | Miami University QB Dequan Finn says he feels at home with RedHawks

OXFORD, Ohio — Miami University defensive coordinator Bill Brechin is glad he doesn’t have to worry about competing against quarterback Dequan Finn anymore.

“Scary,” Brechin said with a smile after a spring practice last week. “For me, I’m now glad I have him now on our team.”

Finn, 24, signed with Miami in January after being with Baylor in 2024. Prior to that, the Detroit native spent five seasons as the Toledo quarterback. That’s where he faced Miami in the 2023 Mid-American Conference championship game.

“I can remember back in 2023 when we played him in the MAC championship game, how many times we had our hands on him in pressures and base downs — how many times we had the opportunity to get a sack and let it slip away,” Brechin said. “It was not a lack of trying, not a lack of talent — just Dequan Finn made a ton of plays. He has the ability with his arm, has the ability with his legs and that just creates a different aspect for you on defense that you have to be ready for every game.”

Finn, who is listed at 6-foot-2 and 206 pounds, is one of 11 new offensive starters for the RedHawks, who have won 20 games over the past two seasons, including the 2023 MAC title and the 2024 Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl.

“Trying to do something that’s never been done in school history,” Finn said. “Obviously going to the college playoffs. I feel as though that will be a huge boost for not (only) me but the whole team.”

WATCH: Meet Miami University's new quarterback

Miami University QB Dequan Finn feels at home with RedHawks

Finn, who is starting his seventh year of college football, threw 88 touchdowns at Toledo and has the ability to give any defense fits.

“It’s kind of weird playing against him on the other side of the ball,” Miami redshirt senior safety Silas Walters said. “He is a true dual-threat guy. He loves to make plays with his legs. He makes good throws. It’s definitely a challenge. It’s only a good thing for us. We’re preparing against one of the best guys in our league and in the country. When you have a dude like that it’s fun to compete against him as a competitor.”

Finn finds it ironic to wear red and white this spring, though he’s very grateful for the opportunity.

“It’s been a winning culture since ’03,” Finn said. “That’s something that took my eye because you know how it is in the transfer portal. Everybody is now going for the money and all that stuff – whatever the reason may be. But, I’m coming here to develop myself even more.”

Finn said his college career has prepared him for this final season with Miami. The game of football has been a significant factor in his life.

"It’s everything to me," Finn said. "I had a football since I was five years old. My mom — she put it in my hand. She said you’re going to do that. And I didn’t know what that meant back then but now I know now. It got me out of my hometown. I’m able to expand my connections and networks off the field as well. It’s been good to me. So I’m thankful for it.”

Finn’s teammates and coaches can’t wait to see what impact the quarterback has on the field this season. Miami’s season opener is at Wisconsin Aug. 28. The RedHawks play at Rutgers Sept. 6.

“We’re still putting the paint on the canvas right now,” said Finn. “Still trying to sculpt it out, make it perfect. When the fall time comes around ,that’s going to be a different story for us. We just keep stacking good days.”