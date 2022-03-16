Woodward's Paul McMillan IV named the Gatorade Ohio boys hoops player of the year

CINCINNATI — Woodward High School senior point guard Paul McMillan IV was named Wednesday morning as the Gatorade Ohio Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

McMillan IV is the first Gatorade boys basketball player of the year from Woodward.

McMillan led Woodward to the Division II regional final this past weekend. Last week, McMillan passed LeBron James for sixth place on the Ohio High School Athletic Association's all-time scoring list.

The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the court, distinguishes McMillan IV as Ohio’s best high school boys basketball player, according to the Gatorade release.

He is a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade national player of the year award to be announced later this month.

A member of his school’s Student Athletic Leadership Team, McMillan has served as a mentor for middle school students and has volunteered locally on behalf of toy- and food-donation drives.

“McMillan demonstrates high-end speed and quickness and he can flat out get buckets,” said ESPN national recruiting director Paul Biancardi in a release. “He’s a determined driver with a dependable 3-point shot, and he does a good job of rebounding from his position and coming up with steals.”

McMillan, a three-time Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference player of the year, has maintained a 4.0 grade-point average in the classroom.

Greater Cincinnati has the Gatorade state boys and girls basketball winners this season. Winton Woods senior point guard Chance Gray (Oregon signee) won the Gatorade state girls basketball player of the year March 9.

