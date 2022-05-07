Woodward 2022 point guard Paul McMillan IV to announce college decision May 12

CINCINNATI — Woodward High School 2022 point guard Paul McMillan IV is scheduled to announce his college basketball commitment May 12.

The Gatorade Ohio Boys Basketball Player of the Year and the state's No. 6 boys basketball scorer all-time is set to announce at 2:30 p.m. at Woodward for his college signing/commitment day.

A Division II state co-player of the year, McMillan led Woodward (23-4) to the Division II regional final in March. He averaged 27 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals his senior year.

McMillan completed his memorable high school career with 2,658 career points. He is sixth on the Ohio High School Athletic Association's all-time career boys basketball points list, passing LeBron James and several other notable names during the postseason tournament this winter.

“McMillan demonstrates high-end speed and quickness and he can flat out get buckets,” said ESPN national recruiting director Paul Biancardi in a Gatorade news release in March. “He’s a determined driver with a dependable 3-point shot, and he does a good job of rebounding from his position and coming up with steals.”

McMillan, a 4.0 grade-point average student and co-valedictorian, was a three-time Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference player of the year. He is the first Gatorade boys basketball player of the year from Woodward.

"It means a lot to me," McMillan IV said about the Gatorade award in March. "It just shows that you might not get all the credit you're supposed to get at the moment. I've been doing this since I was a freshman. Some of the times it felt like my hard work and what I was doing went kind of unnoticed a little bit. But, it just really taught me if you just continue to keep doing it, continue to stay consistent, continue to get better — your hard work and dedication to the game will eventually show. People will eventually appreciate and value it."

