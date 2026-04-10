CINCINNATI — Woodward High School graduate Paul McMillan IV has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

The Portal Report reported the news on social media Thursday. WCPO 9 Sports confirmed the news Friday morning. McMillan is expected to make a college commitment soon.

McMillan took a redshirt year at Grambling State this past season. He has two years of NCAA eligibility remaining including the redshirt season and the graduate year.

McMillan starred as a Canisius University guard and announced in June 2025 his commitment to Grambling State.

McMillan, who averaged 20 points in the 2024-25 season, was voted to the All-Metro Athletic Conference Third Team March 10, 2025 while at Canisius. He became the first Canisius player to average 20 points or better for the season since 2013-14.

The 2022 Woodward graduate scored a team-leading 579 points in 29 games, highlighted by his career-high 31-point performances against St. Bonaventure and Fairfield. He scored in double-figures in all 29 games for Canisius (3-28 record).

McMillan finished the regular season ranked second in the MAAC and 21st in the nation in scoring average two seasons ago.

Prior to Canisius, McMillan scored 402 points (7.2 points per game), grabbed 104 rebounds and had 69 assists over a two-year career at Central Michigan and New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT).

McMillan was the Gatorade Ohio Boys Basketball Player of the Year his senior year of high school. McMillan’s 2,658 career points is No. 8 on the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s all-time scoring list. He is 12 points ahead of NBA star LeBron James (Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary).

McMillan led Woodward (23-4) to the Division II regional final in 2022. It was Woodward's first regional final appearance since 1990.

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