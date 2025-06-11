Former Woodward star point guard Paul McMillan IV commits to Grambling State

CINCINNATI — Former Canisius University guard Paul McMillan IV, a Woodward High School graduate, announced Tuesday afternoon his commitment to play basketball at Grambling State University for this upcoming season.

McMillan made the announcement on his Instagram page.

The former Woodward High School star point guard and Gatorade Ohio player of the year has one season of NCAA eligibility remaining (2025-26 season).

McMillan entered the NCAA transfer portal in late March.

McMillan, who averaged 20 points this season, was voted to the All-Metro Athletic Conference Third Team March 10. He is the first Canisius player to average 20 points or better for the season since 2013-14.

The 2022 Woodward graduate scored a team-leading 579 points in 29 games, highlighted by his career-high 31-point performances against St. Bonaventure and Fairfield. He scored in double-figures in all 29 games for Canisius (3-28 record).

McMillan finished the regular season ranked second in the MAAC and 21st in the nation in scoring average.

Prior to Canisius, McMillan scored 402 points (7.2 points per game), grabbed 104 rebounds and had 69 assists over a two-year career at Central Michigan and New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT).

McMillan was the Gatorade Ohio Boys Basketball Player of the Year his senior year of high school. McMillan’s 2,658 career points is No. 6 on the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s all-time scoring list.

McMillan led Woodward (23-4) to the Division II regional final in 2022. It was Woodward's first regional final appearance since 1990.

