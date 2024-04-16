Watch Now
Withrow 2025 defensive end/outside linebacker Erik Gayle verbally commits to UC

Star defensive player decides to give a pledge to Bearcats
Provided
Withrow 2025 defensive end/outside linebacker Erik Gayle announced Monday his verbal commitment to the University of Cincinnati.
Posted at 10:32 PM, Apr 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-15 22:32:45-04

CINCINNATI — Withrow 2025 defensive end/outside linebacker Erik Gayle announced Monday he verbally committed to the University of Cincinnati.

"It means a lot to me," Gayle said.

Gayle, who is 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, is a three-star player by 247 Sports. Gayle is the seventh player in the 2025 class to verbally commit to the Bearcats, according to Bearcat Journal.

He has 12 scholarship offers including from the University of Kentucky, Indiana University and the University of Louisville.

Gayle said the Bearcats made him a priority during the recruiting process and he connected well with the program.

"They showed me the most love," Gayle said.

Withrow coach Anthony Berry said Gayle has thrived in the weight room this offseason and is a leader for the Tigers. He said the Bearcats are a good fit for Gayle from a schematic standpoint and a program that has shown a great deal of interest.

Gayle, a second-team all-Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference selection in 2023, has significant goals this upcoming season including being an all-state selection and a Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference player of the year. He can't wait for the season to begin for Withrow (12-2), a Division II regional finalist this past season.

"I'm excited for what we can do," Gayle said.

Withrow is scheduled to open the season against visiting Elder Aug. 23.

