Winton Woods star Strawberry Blankumsee ranked No. 9 nationally by ESPN in 2028 class

CINCINNATI — Winton Woods High School 2028 guard Strawberry Blankumsee is ranked No. 9 on the ESPN HoopGurlz Terrific 25 national girls basketball rankings in her class.

“She has been successful for a long time playing in national-level tournaments,” Winton Woods girls basketball coach Carlton Gray said. “It’s great to be recognized for where she is as an upcoming sophomore, but she knows there is so much more to develop and to show so that she is still viewed the same way when she is on her way to college.”

Blankumsee, an Ohio Division II special mention all-state player as a freshman this past season, helped to lead Winton Woods (27-0 record) to the Division II state championship in March. It was the first girls basketball state championship for the program in its first trip to the state tournament.

She is one of three Ohio players in ESPN’s national girls basketball rankings for the 2028 class. Kettering Fairmont guard Janiyah Hargrave (No. 14) and Princeton guard Erin Thomas (No. 22) are also included on the elite list.

Blanksumee, named to the MaxPreps Freshman All-America Team in April, has received scholarship offers from several schools including Ohio State, Xavier, Pittsburgh, Marquette, University of Cincinnati, Dayton and Akron.

Next Level coach Bryan Wyant, the Princeton boys basketball coach who is Blanksumee’s Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) coach, said he’s received phone calls from Indiana, Illinois, Arizona, Alabama and North Carolina regarding the star guard.

Blankumsee averaged 11 points, 3.1 assists, 3 rebounds and 2.7 steals this past season, according to the Eastern Cincinnati Conference statistics.

“We plan to keep attacking incremental improvement in all facets of her game,” Gray said. “There is no denying her natural gift to impact the game in many ways already.”

