Winton Woods star and UC signee Tyler McKinley has 'phenomenal' game in Italy

LISSONE, Italy — Winton Woods High School senior Tyler McKinley scored 28 points and had 19 rebounds, four assists and four steals as the Step Higher Academy team defeated the Czech Republic 74-54 Friday night in Lissone, Italy.

"Phenomenal," said Isaiah Revels, Step Higher Academy's general manager.

McKinley, an Ohio Mr. Basketball finalist and University of Cincinnati signee, was 13 of 19 on field goals in more than 33 minutes of playing time for Step Higher Academy's first victory in the Junior International Tournament. The tournament has been held since 1993.

Step Higher Academy is an organization that delivers transformative athletic experiences to athletes and families by following a framework that relies on a positive environment, expertise, and integrity.

Newport senior Jabari Covington added 10 points in the game. Marysville High School's Jason Moore, an Ashland University signee, had 11 points and seven rebounds.

There are 150 student-athletes from around the globe participating in the tournament this week.

"We're trying to give kids a culture experience so when they come here they not only play basketball versus 12 other international teams but they stay with host families," Revels said. "When they're staying with host families they're able to get a real experience just seeing a different way of life. They gain relationships. The basketball piece is just an extra piece to it."

