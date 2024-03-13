Winton Woods forward and UC signee Tyler McKinley named Ohio Mr. Basketball finalist

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Winton Woods combo forward and University of Cincinnati signee Tyler McKinley was named Wednesday afternoon an Ohio Mr. Basketball finalist.

McKinley is one of nine finalists for the prestigious award given annually to the state's top boys basketball player.

"He's a great student, a great ambassador for Winton Woods, the City of Cincinnati and the state of Ohio," Winton Woods boys basketball coach Mike Pilgrim said. "He's been a joy to coach."

McKinley, the Southwest District Division I player of the year, averaged 18.5 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.1 steals this past season for the Warriors (19-4, 14-2 Eastern Cincinnati Conference).

The 6-foot-9 senior was named the Eastern Cincinnati Conference player of the year and the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association (OHSBCA) District 16 Division I player of the year.

"He's got a great IQ," Pilgrim said. "Very smart, very intelligent. He always looks to make the right play. He's a very unselfish ballplayer. He's a very versatile ballplayer."

Pilgrim said McKinley epitomizes what Mr. Basketball should be with his selfless nature and his inspiration for competing including his love of family and the school community.

"He cares a lot about the people around him," Pilgrim said. "He exudes what it's like to represent a state."

McKinley signed with UC this past November. He played his junior year at Link Year Prep Academy (Branson, Mo.) helping the Lions to the GEICO Nationals title. He previously played at Walnut Hills.

"We've been recruiting him for 2 ½ years, so we have a great relationship with not only him, but his family that is from right here in Cincinnati," UC coach Wes Miller said in November. "... He's played for great local coaches we have great relationships with here in the community. He's a versatile player in the frontcourt, passing and handling well. He's also gotten explosive in the past year."

The Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association will vote on the award with the winner being announced March 20. The OPSWA All-Ohio teams will be released starting March 25.

