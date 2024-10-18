Winton Woods plays at Anderson in a battle of undefeated football teams Friday night

FOREST PARK, Ohio — Friday night’s Winton Woods at Anderson football game has the ingredients of an incredibly special matchup as the regular season enters its final two weeks.

The undefeated teams meet just once this season – and there is plenty on the line for this WCPO 9 Friday Football Game of the Week.

“This game is what spectators want to see,” Anderson coach Evan Dreyer said. “Great players with incredible talent. They want to see kids playing for the love of the game. They want to see the offensive versus defensive matchups on both sides.”

Anderson (8-0, 7-0 Eastern Cincinnati Conference) and Winton Woods (8-0, 7-0 ECC) are two of the premier Greater Cincinnati football teams regardless of division. Friday’s winner clinches at least a share of the Eastern Cincinnati Conference title as the regular season concludes Oct. 26.

There are also significant computer points on the line as the postseason starts Nov. 1.

Anderson, ranked No. 5 statewide overall by MaxPreps, is ranked No. 1 in the Division II, Region 8 computer points standings. Winton Woods – which moved up to Division I this past spring – is No. 2 in Region 4. Winton Woods is ranked No. 17 in the MaxPreps Ohio rankings.

“It’s getting that time of year,” Winton Woods coach Chad Murphy said. “Weather is cooperating with us – getting a little cooler out here. Leaves are changing. Here we are Week 9 – 8-0 versus 8-0. As a competitor, I just think don’t think you can ask for much more.”

Winton Woods has unofficially clinched a home playoff game Nov. 1, according to projections analyst Joe Eitel. The Winton Woods defense has allowed just 35 points this season.

“Their defense scores points or gets great field position for them,” Dreyer said. “The defense does an incredible job. Their defensive line is fast, big and physical. Their linebackers are dominant in the run game and great in the pass game. The defensive backs make plays and have been lockdown all season.”

The Warriors are led by several players defensively including senior edge rusher Justin Hill, who is verbally committed to Alabama and has 6 ½ sacks. Senior outside linebacker Da’Von Cain has 6 ½ sacks. Senior linebacker Landen Anderson has two interceptions.

"We're very proud we got off to an 8-0 start," Cain said. "It's a little bit too late to lose now. Ready to just keep going."

Senior defensive lineman Delan Massey-Wright, senior defensive back Donmiel Rogers and senior defensive back Darrion Lumpkins are among other leaders.

“It’s been unbelievable,” Murphy said of the defense. “It’s been fun to watch.”

Offensively, Winton Woods is led by several players including junior quarterback Bryshawn Brown, who has thrown for 784 yards and nine touchdowns. Sophomore running back Isaiah Garrett has rushed for 441 yards and six touchdowns.

“Defensively, their quarterback has an elite arm with explosive receivers,” Dreyer said. “Their offensive line is huge and getting better each week. We cannot allow explosive plays on defense. They do a great job with their running game with yards after contact and breaking tackles. We have to match their physicality.”

Anderson has unofficially clinched a home playoff game in Region 8 on Nov. 1, according to Eitel. The Raptors were a 2023 Division II state semifinalist to eventual state champion Massillon.

This season, Anderson has outscored opponents, 408 to 46.

“We got to slow them down obviously,” Murphy said. “Coming in averaging 50 points a game – stuff like that. “We know they’re good at what they do. We’ve got to be able to get some stops.”

Anderson is led by several players including senior quarterback Justice Burnam, who has thrown for 2,235 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Philip Lee/WCPO Anderson senior quarterback Justice Burnam has thrown for 2,325 yards and 27 touchdowns this season.

Burnam has thrown for 6,665 yards entering Friday night. He is 335 yards away from entering the state record list for most career passing yards in Ohio High School Athletic Association history.

Burnam has also rushed for 296 yards and six touchdowns this season. Senior wide receiver Trace Jallick has 54 receptions for 1,066 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Senior tight end Caden Piening, a Central Florida commit, has 24 receptions for 500 yards and six touchdowns. Senior tailback Durrell Turner has rushed for 495 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Dreyer said Anderson must avoid turnovers Friday night.

“I think our offensive and defensive lines are playing well,” Dreyer said. “We are making plays on offense due to their consistency. Defensively, each level of our defense has had standouts each week.”

Defensively, junior linebacker Reid Baker has 45 tackles including 5 ½ sacks. Sophomore defensive back Ace Alston has two interceptions.

